Foley Man Pleads Guilty to More Burglaries

Stearns County Jail booking photo

FOLEY -- A Foley man with a lengthy criminal history and who's serving prison time for a Rockville bar break-in has pleaded guilty to a number of Benton County burglaries.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Carson has pleaded guilty to four counts of 3rd-degree burglary, one each for the break-ins at Goodfella's Bar in Ronneby, Mr. Jim's in Foley, Foley Lumber and a private home.

Carson pleaded guilty in March to felony 3rd-degree burglary for the break-in at Stoney's Bar in Rockville last July. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for that crime.

Carson was also charged with breaking-in and stealing tools and a truck from Foley Lumber in December 2017, taking cash and bar items from Goodfella's Bar in Ronneby and Mr. Jim's in Foley last July and a chainsaw and power drill from a home in Foley last March.

Carson has a lengthy criminal history involving burglaries in central Minnesota dating back to at least the year 2000.

He'll be sentenced on the Benton County string of crimes on September 25th.

