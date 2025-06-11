FOLEY (WJON News) -- Six days of fun for the whole family are planned in Foley for the city's annual celebration, Foley Fun Days.

FRIDAY

The events kick off on Friday with city-wide garage sales, a book sale at the library, and karaoke at Mr. Jim's.

SATURDAY

Saturday's events include a bike rodeo at Lion's Park, the Foley Ambassador Coronation at the high school, and the first-ever car and craft show at Stone Creek Golf Course.

SUNDAY

On Sunday, there is an omelet breakfast at the Legion.

MONDAY

Monday's activities include the start of the carnival, Timberworks Lumberjack Shows throughout the afternoon, and the band Radio Nation on the downtown stage.

TUESDAY

Tuesday's highlight includes the Heavenly Hotrod Show at St. John's Catholic Church, there's a Kidde Parade at 6:00 p.m., along with Family Fun Night, and the bang Grungebox on the main stage.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, the fun wraps up with bingo, sidewalk sales, the Grand Parade at 6:00 p.m., and the band 200' Away.

