Foley Ambassador Program Accepting Applications

FOLEY (WJON News) - Time is running out to apply to be this year’s Foley Ambassador.

The annual pageant will take place June 17th at Foley High School, but interested girls should apply by this Friday, April 14th.

Amanda Lewandowski is the coordinator of the Foley Ambassador program. She explains the judges are looking for many different qualities.

We have eligibility requirements, which are stated online and in our handbook, but we're looking for a female who is of outstanding character, has volunteer experience, good moral character, and a sense of their community. Somebody who would do a good job going to other communities representing our town.

Application instructions are available online at the City of Foley website, and printed copies are at the Foley High School office.

The applications should include the following:

Candidate should be 16-20 years old by June 1st of the festival year.

Must be a resident of Foley or the surrounding communities.

Create a Letter of Interest

Create a resume

Find local sponsors

Once selected, Lewandowski says the ambassadors should expect a full summer of events.

Applicants will attend a day camp before the coronation and a few rehearsals for the pageant.

The pageant is a two-step process. On the afternoon of June 17th, contestants will be interviewed by the judges. During the pageant that night, contestants will compete in:

An onstage self-presentation.

Evening gown competition.

On-stage question and answer.

There are currently two Foley Ambassadors, as well as one Junior Ambassador and two Little Miss Foley Ambassadors.

