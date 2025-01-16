Updated Influenza Numbers Still High in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Influenza and other respiratory illnesses continue to have a strong hold on Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated the weekly numbers Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations for the week ending January 11th was 742, down from 877 the week before. The total number of hospitalizations so far this season is 2,716.

MDH MDH loading...

The number of Minnesotans who have died due to complications related to influenza is at 50. The total number of deaths last season was 270.

There were 10 new school outbreaks last week bringing the total up to 34 this season.

Get our free mobile app

There were 14 new long-term care outbreaks last week, bringing that total up to 34 as well.

READ RELATED ARTICLES