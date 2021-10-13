Floyd C. Udermann, 88, Foley

September 2, 1933 - October 7, 2021

Floyd Udermann, 88, passed away on October 7, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 16, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm Minnesota, with a luncheon to follow. Rev. Bob Harren will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to (10:00 a.m.) the service on Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Foley Funeral Home, Foley MN.

Floyd was born in St. Cloud Minnesota in 1933 to Val & Clothilda (Maurer) Udermann. He grew up on the family farm in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. In 1956, he married Elizabeth “Babe” Corrigan at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. The couple moved to Minneapolis where Floyd was a professional AWA Wrestler for 15 years. Following his wrestling career, he became a truck driver until he retired in 1990.

Floyd was an amazing man and a Jack of all trades. He built his family’s home himself, he was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, gardening, carpentry, and much more. He and Babe also enjoyed traveling, especially summer vacations with family at resorts in Northern Minnesota. His faith was extremely important to him and he was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in New Brighton, MN with his wife Babe for 62 years.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 65 years, Babe Udermann, and his 5 children, Patrick (Kim), Mike (Char), Margaret (Randy) Turner, Lucy (Mark Walbridge), John (Mary); brother, MacUdermann; grandchildren Josh, Mary, Nikki, Tom, Sam, Emma and Jack; and 12 great-grandchildren. Floyd was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and loved and cherished his family very much.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Udermann, Francis Udermann, Joan Rhode, and Kathy Wolter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the University of Minnesota Hospital for the wonderful care Floyd received.