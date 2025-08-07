June 19, 1940 - August 6, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Florine A. Doll, age 85, who died Wednesday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins, MN. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring, MN. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Florine was born in Roscoe, MN to Joseph and Helena (Schaefer) Derichs. She married Virgil Doll February 23, 1963, in St. Agnes Catholic Church, Roscoe, MN.

Florine was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed praying the rosary, gardening, caring for animals, baking apple strudel, making dressing (stuffing) for holiday meals, playing cards and bingo. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Florine was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Mothers and Legion Auxiliary.

Florine is survived by her children, Marlene (Patrick) Ramacher, Jeff (Janet Giles), Scott (Nikki Bechtold); grandchildren, Emily (Jacob) Thalhuber, Darrin, Travis (Kendra Hommerding), and Rachel (Alex) Haider; great grandchildren, Wynston and Maeve Thalhuber; siblings, Jeanette (Maynard) Walz, Victor Derichs, Elgin (Irene) Derichs; sisters-in-law, Rita (Alfred) Feldewerd and Therese Doll.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; her parents; brother, Vernold Derichs; sister-in-law, Margaret Derichs, and nephew, Brian Walz.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Care Center for the wonderful care they provided to Florine.