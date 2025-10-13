November 2, 1926 – October 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Florence A. Warnert, age 98, of St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Florence was born on November 2, 1926 in St. Cloud to Oswald “O.J.” and Frances (Kruchten) Schabel. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1944. Florence married Sylvester Warnert on January 23, 1952 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Throughout her life she worked for both Dr. J. Gaida’s Office and at Apollo High School. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Choir for 47 years, the Daughter’s of Isabella Stella Maris Circle No. 558, and Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed baking, singing, playing the piano, and word searches. Florence was devoted to her catholic faith and had a strong work ethic that was instilled in her children and grandchildren. She especially loved the time spent visiting with family and friends.

Florence is survived by her children, Mary Kay (Dale) Weis of St. Cloud, Ronald (Mary Lee Meyer) Warnert of St. Cloud, Joan Struzyk of St. Joseph, Linda (Richard Schwagel) Warnert of St. Joseph, Judy (Mike) Theisen of St. Cloud, Mark (Paula) Warnert of St. Cloud, Joel (Krista) Warnert of Edina, Paul (Jean) Warnert of Chaska; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Idella Schneider of Holdingford, Marilyn Ranelle of Ramsey; close family friends, Gary and Nancy Koska; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1997; siblings, Herbert Schabel, Mildred Pelzer, Laverne Winter, Delores Johannes and Ralph Schabel.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Arlington Place, the St. Cloud Hospital and the St. Joseph Fire and Rescue.