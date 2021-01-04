Flatbed Trailer Reported Stolen from Swanville Business

LITTLE FALLS – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing flatbed trailer.

Authorities say the trailer was reported stolen on Monday morning from Nilson’s Hardware & Rent It in Swanville.

The owner of the trailer says it was taken some time between early Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Authorities say the trailer is a 2018 TLTM flatbed utility trailer with a Minnesota license plate reading 6977CTL. A white spare tire is mounted on the front of the trailer. It also has ramps that store under the rear of the trailer, and the passenger side tail light is bent inward.

The trailer shown in the photo is not the exact trailer, but authorities say it is similar.

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to keep an eye out for the trailer and call 320-632-9233 with any information.