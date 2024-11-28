Flags Lowered to Honor Fallen Red Lake Officer Branch

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Flags are flying at half-staff on state buildings in Minnesota in honor and remembrance of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Jesse Branch.

Officer Branch died in a car crash on Highway 1 Wednesday while responding to a call.

The other driver, Red Lake Tribal member Alan Lussier, Junior, was also killed.

Governor Tim Walz says in his proclamation that Officer Branch was known for his love and dedication to Red Lake Nation, where he selflessly served the community. Homes and businesses are also encouraged to lower their flags to honor Branch.