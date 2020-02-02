Five Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Highway 371

BRAINERD -- Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Brainerd on Friday. The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 371.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up truck, an SUV, and a car were all going north on Highway 371. Authorities say the truck and the SUV were stopped in the left lane as traffic ahead moved over for an emergency vehicle on the shoulder when the car hit the SUV, which then hit the truck.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Chase Renville of Brownton, his three passengers; 24-year-old Cody Koshiol of Clearwater, 25-year-old Kendra Schlangen of Cold Spring, and 26-year-old Bree Wyatt of St. Cloud, and the driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Jennifer Hines, were all taken to Brainerd Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 38-year-old Travis Pikula of Baxter, was not hurt.

