Fischbach Contests Election Results, Emmer Does Not Contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- Congress has confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner, hours after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Republicans in the Minnesota Delegation split two and two on votes contesting the election. Representatives Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn contested certain states. Representatives Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber did not vote to contest the election.

Statement from Michelle Fischbach:

Today, I plan to vote for the objections to the certification of electoral votes in certain contested states. This election was shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore. In order to fulfill my duty to the constitution and my constituents, I believe there must be a proper investigation to consider these claims.

Statement from Tom Emmer:

Today’s events in Washington were an unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country. There is no excuse for reasonable debate and discourse to be replaced by destruction and chaos. Regardless of whether it’s in the halls of Congress or in our communities, we must return to a place where we can engage one another with respect, regardless of our political views.

Lawmakers resolved to work almost through the night to uphold the will of the voters. The Capitol was under siege for hours Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being evacuated by police.

Earlier, at a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat. Congress eventually resumed after the protest, and lawmakers confirmed Biden won.

Trump promised an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20.