ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A big robotics event is coming to town, and organizers could use your help.

FIRST Robotics is seeking volunteers from the Greater St. Cloud Area to support the Granite City Regional at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says hundreds of people will come to the event.

We have FIRST Robotics, which is a regional competition. This one is a little bit newer of an event for us to be able to have and host. They are being held from April 8th through 11th. They see about 1,700 attendees.

Their greatest need is for judges, professionals who interview teams, observe their performance on the field, and deliberate on award selections. They also have technical roles like robot inspectors and safety attendants, event support like photographers, social media managers, and pit administrators, and field crew for assembly, resetting, and disassembly. No prior robotics experience is required for many of the positions available.

FIRST is a global nonprofit organization that prepares young people for the future through hands-on, mentor-based robotics programs.