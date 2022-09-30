First Ever ROCORI Habitat House Moves to New St. Cloud Lot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning.

Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says their school build program has been a valuable partnership.

Right now we have 11 families waiting for a house, and we just received 59 new applications for a habitat house. The school build model for us is a great way for us to scale quickly while giving students an opportunity to build a home.

This is the second school build house to be moved in the last few months.

Johnson says progress continues to be made on the Sartell habitat home and they are close to moving the house built by Tech High School.

We've been making a lot of progress with the Sartell house over the course of the summer. We have a few details remaining but now we can take a pause on that to focus on the ROCORI house and get that ready by winter, and then next week we are moving the Tech house.

Johnson says with the recent houses built by Sartell, ROCORI and Tech, plus the next round of houses each school is currently building, Habitat has a total of eight active builds which is the most in the organizations 32-year history.

This school year will be Tech's 8th habitat build, while Sartell and ROCORI will be building their second home for habitat.

Johnson says he has been working with other area schools and hopes to add them to their school build program in the near future.