First All-Girl BSA Troop Forms in Central Minnesota

AVON -- The first all-girl Scout troop has been formed here in Central Minnesota. Avon-Albany Scouts, BSA Troop 32, was established last month. Several fifth-grade girls graduated from the Cub Scout Pack in Avon and began to form the troop.

Sam Ross is a Senior District Executive for Boy Scouts of America, Central Minnesota Council. He says while Scouts BSA is now accepting girls, the individual troops are separated by gender.

So they can be in a girl troop and boys can be in a boy troop. One thing we've encouraged our interested parties to do is find those well-established boy troops and link up with them and share resources and leaders.

The Boy Scouts of America opened their Cub Scout program to all kids in grade K-5 in May of last year. The BSA formally opened it's 11-17-year-old program in February of this year to allow girls to form troops in the Scouts, BSA program formerly called a Boy Scout Troop.

The Central Minnesota Council will hold an open house at their headquarters on Tuesday, March 26th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. for girls who are interested in joining or forming a troop.