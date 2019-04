ST. CLOUD -- Firefighters responded after a home in St. Cloud caught fire on Thursday evening.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says the fire started around 5:05 p.m. at a home located at 614 12th Ave North.

The homeowners were there at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt. The fire department estimates the damage to be around $28,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.