Fire Weather Watch Issued for Friday Afternoon

UNDATED -- The combination of gusty winds, very low relative humidity, and dry vegetation will result in potential critical fire weather conditions Friday Afternoon across central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.

Wind will be out of the west at 15 to 20 miles an hour with frequent gusts over 30 miles an hour.

Humidity will only be around 20 percent.

Any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here in St. Cloud, we've only had about a quarter of an inch of rain so far this month, which is nearly two inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists a growing majority of the state now in a drought.

