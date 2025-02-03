Fire Destroys Meeker County Shed Saturday
MANNANAH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A shed and its contents are considered a total loss after a fire Saturday afternoon.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 59000 block of County Road 3 at about 3:45 p.m. The property is located in Mannanah Township southwest of Eden Valley and is owned by Richard Millerbernd.
Deputies arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Eden Valley and Watkins were called in to fight the blaze.
It's believed that a wood stove attached to the shed is the cause of the fire.
No one was hurt.
