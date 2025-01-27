Fire Destroys Meeker County Home Sunday

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A house in Meeker County is considered a total loss after an early morning fire Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters from several departments responded to the 31000 block of County Road 2 in Forest City Township at around 3:15 a.m.

Three adults, 24-year-old Shelby Holder, 24-year-old Alexis Karie, 25-year-old James Loehrer, and four children were all able to escape without injury.

The sheriff says when they arrived, the house, garage, and nearby shed were engulfed.

While the home did not have smoke detectors, one of the occupants awoke to discover the fire.

Authorities believe the fire may have been caused by a wood burning stove in the garage.

The house is considered a total loss.

