Fire Destroys Meeker County Hay Barn
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Six fire departments in central Minnesota battled a shed fire for more than six hours on Saturday.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday for a fire in the 61000 block of County Road 18 in Greenleaf Township. The location is south of Litchfield.
Deputies arrived to find a shed full of hay bales fully engulfed. The shed is owned by Kaping Farms and is considered a total loss.
Fire departments from Litchfield, Grove City, Cosmos, Dassel, Lake Lillian, and Hutchinson battled the flames.
No one was hurt in the fire and authorities believe a brush fire worked its way to the shed, causing it to go up in flames.
