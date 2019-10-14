Fire Destroys Meeker County Farm Shed

LITCHFIELD -- A shed fire in rural Litchfield destroyed numerous pieces of farm equipment on Friday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says Litchfield and Dassel fire crews responded to the Milton Housman property along Highway 11 in Darwin Township around 6:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene a 70'x40' shed was fully engulfed.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown. The shed and all of its contents are a total loss.

