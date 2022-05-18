Fire Destroys Shed in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a shed fire Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 19th Avenue North.

St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love says crews arrived to find a shed fully engulfed and starting to spread to the nearby home.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, resulting in just minimal damage to the home.

No one was hurt, but the shed was a total loss. Love says the fire has been ruled accidental, but the cause remains under investigation.