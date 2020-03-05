Sheriff: Car Crashes Into Building, No One Hurt

GROVE CITY -- An elderly man and his passenger walked away with no injuries after his car crashed into a building.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in Grove City.

Eighty-five-year-old Jerome Reckdahl of Hutchinson was parking his vehicle on the west side of the business when it accelerated and jumped the curb hitting the outside wall of the business.

Reckdahl and his passenger weren't hurt, but the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Nobody inside the building was hurt. The extent of the damage to the building is unknown.