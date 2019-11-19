Sheriff Investigating ‘Sabotage’ in Cornfield

HUTCHINSON -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be sabotage in a cornfield west of Hutchinson.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says on Monday they received a report that farmer John Johnson was harvesting corn in a field in Cedar Mills Township when a chain did damage to his combine.

Initially, when he picked up a chain on the combine it was close enough to the road where they didn't really think too much of it. But then as they got into the corn there was another incident and obviously thought there is more to this. And then when looking at it they found the corn stock had been wrapped. So very much intentional.

Cruze says the chain did minor damage to the combine, which shut itself down to prevent more serious damage.

He says at this point they don't know who did it or why.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.