Man Hurt in Meeker County ATV Crash

WATKINS -- A Grove City man was hurt in an ATV crash with a vehicle south of Watkins Monday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Robert Lutz was traveling south on 672nd Avenue south when he went to make a u-turn and collided with a vehicle which was also traveling south. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m.

Lutz suffered minor injuries and refused ambulance transport. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Jeremy Jorgensen of Hutchinson was not hurt.

Filed Under: atv crash, meeker county sheriff
Categories: State/Regional News
