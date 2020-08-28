Sheriff: Two Men Arrested After Chase in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD -- Two men have been arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase into Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday they received a call about a driving complaint. The vehicle was eastbound in Kandiyohi County on Highway 12 and was reportedly speeding, driving in and out of the ditch, and driving without headlights on. A Kandiyohi County deputy spotted the vehicle just into Meeker County and tried to stop it. The driver didn't stop and the chase began. The driver drove into the ditch and he and the passenger then tried to run but both were caught.

The driver was 27-year-old Luiz Giron-Catellannos of Benson and the passenger was 30-year-old Byron Moreno-Barahona.

The pursuit lasted about seven miles and reached speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour. A third passenger in the vehicle was not charged.