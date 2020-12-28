Sheriff: Father, Son Arrested on School Roof

GROVE CITY -- A father and son have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the high school in Grove City.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a burglary alarm notification from the A-C-G-C High School just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Responding deputies set-up a perimeter and did a search of the building. They found two people up on the roof, 42-year-old Dean Peterson and 18-year-old Prestin Peterson of Litchfield.

The Sheriff says an investigation determined the same two men were identified as suspects for two prior burglaries at the school in November and earlier this month. They are expected to be charged in Meeker County on all three burglaries.