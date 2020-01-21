Sheriff: Stolen Vehicle Found On Fire

LITCHFIELD -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a stolen vehicle was found on fire.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle fire in the 20000 block of 640th Avenue near Litchfield at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The vehicle was unoccupied.

The vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night from the 61800 block of 193rd Street.

The vehicle was destroyed.

The cause of the fire and the stolen vehicle report remain under investigation.