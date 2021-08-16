Fire Destroys Meeker County Shed

LITCHFIELD -- Authorities responded to a shed fire in Meeker County Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 19000 block of 612th Avenue in Greenleaf Township, near Litchfield.

Get our free mobile app

Fire crews arrived to find the shed fully engulfed and quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt, but the shed and it's contents, which included a Bobcat skid-steer, were a total loss.

Authorities say the fire started by a nearby burn barrel that ignited dry grass leading to the shed.