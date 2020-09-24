Fire Destroys Meeker County Shed/Workshop

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP -- A rural Litchfield couple has lost a large shed and workshop due to a fire Wednesday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office and area fire crews were called to the 31,000 block of Highway 2 in Forest City Township around 5:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 100'x40' shed smoking from the roof.

As crews battled the blaze, the sheriff's office says the structure became fully engulfed.

The shed and all of its contents owned by James and Katie Peterson are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No one was hurt.