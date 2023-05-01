High Risk for Fire Dangers in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions later Monday morning through the afternoon and again on Tuesday.

North-northwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast for Monday afternoon with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent.

Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires.

Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.

Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit lower than Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in parts of northwest and west central Minnesota effective Monday, May 1, from noon through 8 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena, Wilkin

