Fire Damages Stearns County Shed Sunday

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a fire damaged a Stearns County shed Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office got a 911 call from property owner Dennis Carlson who reported that a 12x20' shed was on fire.

A sheriff's deputy and the Kimball Fire Department responded to the scene in the 18000 block of 66th Avenue in Maine Prairie Township just after 4:00 p.m. The property is located between Kimball and Luxemburg.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the shed fully engulfed.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames but the shed sustained heavy damage.

No one was hurt and authorities believe the fire started because of a wood stove inside the shed.

