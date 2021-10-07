Fire Damages St. Cloud Home

ST. CLOUD -- An accidental kitchen fire damaged a St. Cloud home Wednesday evening.

The fire department was called out to 24150 block of Franklin Road at 5:45 p.m.

A homeowner had extinguished most of the flames by the time fire crews arrived. Firefighters put out the remaining flames and ventilated the home.

The fire caused an estimated $12,000 in damage and displaced three people. No one was hurt.

