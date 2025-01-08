Fire Damages South St. Cloud Apartment Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Residents of a St. Cloud apartment had to be evacuated Tuesday after one of the units caught fire.

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to 605 15th Street South at around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of multiple third-floor windows and residents evacuating the building.

The fire department says the first engine began attacking the flames with other responding units helping residents evacuate, supplying additional water, and providing ventilation.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

The St. Cloud Fire Marshal and St. Cloud Health Department determined the unit damaged by the fire was uninhabitable. All other residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

