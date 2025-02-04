Fire Damages Farm Tractors in Eden Lake Township Monday

Fire Damages Farm Tractors in Eden Lake Township Monday

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County fire destroyed one tractor and damaged two others Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 11:25 a.m. about a fire in the 16000 block of Lakewood Road in Eden Lake Township.

Twenty-seven-year-old John Salzl arrived at the farm to find flames coming out of the cab of a Ford tractor that was parked inside a canvas-style hoop shed.

The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Rodney Salzl of Eden Valley had plugged the tractor in the night before.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the flames damaged two other tractors parked nearby, as well as the canvas covering the shed.

Eden Valley and Watkins fire departments were called in to put out the flames.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON