Fire Damages Farm Tractors in Eden Lake Township Monday

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County fire destroyed one tractor and damaged two others Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 11:25 a.m. about a fire in the 16000 block of Lakewood Road in Eden Lake Township.

Twenty-seven-year-old John Salzl arrived at the farm to find flames coming out of the cab of a Ford tractor that was parked inside a canvas-style hoop shed.

The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Rodney Salzl of Eden Valley had plugged the tractor in the night before.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the flames damaged two other tractors parked nearby, as well as the canvas covering the shed.

Eden Valley and Watkins fire departments were called in to put out the flames.

