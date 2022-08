SARTELL -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Sartell early Tuesday morning.

The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of 4th Street North.

Authorities says police were able to force their way inside to alert the homeowner.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which was found in the attic.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.