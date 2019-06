June 10, 2019 - June 10, 2019



Finnian Robert Lingl, the son of Andrew and Kristen Lingl, was born into eternal life on June 10, 2019 at 11:53 p.m. Relatives and friends will gather to honor Finnian from 9:00 a.m.- 10:45 a.m., Saturday, June 15th at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville, MN. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.

A rosary led by the family, which is open to the public, will begin at 8:30 a.m.