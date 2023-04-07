Find The Best Burritos In Minnesota On this Road Trip

BURRITO HEAVEN

April 6th was National Burrito Day, and in celebration of this, we decided to ask YOU where your favorite burrito can be found. We had so many great answers that we decided to create a road map of great places to check off your list in search of the best burrito around.

TAKE A ROAD TRIP

Since we have so many delicious burritos that need to be eaten, we thought we'd give you a list of all those locations that received a shout-out as people's favorite places for burritos in Minnesota.

BRAVO BURRITO

68 33RD AVE. S

ST CLOUD MN 56301

320.252.5441

Bravo Burrito was the most mentioned restaurant on the list. Bravo offers Dine-in, Take-Out & No Contact Delivery.

GILBERTO'S MEXICAN TACO SHOP

2301 W DIVISION ST

ST CLOUD MN 56301

320.253.5729

Gilberto's offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

MEXICAN VILLAGE DOWNTOWN

509 W ST GERMAIN ST

ST CLOUD MN 56301

320.252.7134

Mexican Village Downtown offers Dine-in, Curbside Pick-up, & No Contact Delivery.

HERNANDEZ BURRITOS

1 2ND AVE NORTH

SAUK RAPIDS MN 56379

320.253.

Hernandez Burritos offers Dine-in, Curbside Pick-up, & No Contact Delivery.

TAQUERIA DON CHUY

31 NORTH BENTON DRIVE

SAUK RAPIDS MN 56379

320.217.5240

Don Chuy offers Dine-in, Curbside Pick-up, & No Contact Delivery.

SANCHEZ BURRITO

110 11TH STREET SE

LITTLE FALLS MN 56345

320.414.0800

Sanchez Burrito offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

TACO GRINGO

800 NELSON DRIVE #101

CLEARWATER, MN 55320

320.558.4016

Taco Gringo offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

3 PEPPERS MEXICAN GRILL

310 8TH STREET SOUTH

ALBANY MN 56307

320.845.4663

3 Peppers offers Dine-in and Take out

EL BAMBA

5986 Main Ave NE

Albertville MN 55301

763.777.9299

El Bamba offers Dine-in, Drive-thru & Delivery

EL JALISCO

870 CENTRAL AVE N

MILACA MN 56353

320.983.5008

El Jalisco offers Dine-in and Take out

CHAPALA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

220 MN-65

MORA MN 55051

320.364.1168

Chapala offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

EL RODEO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

13572 80TH CIRLCE NORTH

MAPLE GROVE MN 55369

763.493.4443

El Rodeo offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

BURRITOS CALIFORNIA

404 MN-371BUS

BRAINERD MN 56401

218.251.0803

Burritos California offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

PONCHO & LEFTY'S

14151 Edgewood Drive N

Baxter MN 56425

218.829.0489

Poncho & Lefty's offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.

