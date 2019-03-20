Find Out What Battlefield Acupuncture Is [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Voices For Veterans program I was joined by Dr. Erik Vilen, RN Katie Skroch, and Public Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. The topic today was pain management and specifically the procedure called battlefield acupuncture. Katie explain how the procedure is executed and Dr. Vilen talked about his experience getting the procedure done. Listen to the program below.

Dr. Vilen talked about pain management and how a plan to handle each veterans needs can be constructed at the V.A. Voices for Veterans airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.