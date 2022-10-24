Filthy Vehicle this Morning? Here’s Why

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Are you among the many Minnesotans who went outside Monday morning to find your vehicle was more dirty and dusty than usual?

Here's the explanation from the Minnesota Climatology Office. They say dust from the drought across Kansas and Nebraska was brought northeastward on strong winds on Sunday.

The few drops of rain that fell picked up this dust and made a bit of a mess on vehicles early on Monday.

Here in St. Cloud we only officially had .02 of an inch of rain late Sunday night, and then another .05 of an inch of rain early Monday morning. Not a lot of rain, but just enough to bring with it a lot of dirt.