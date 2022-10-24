Filthy Vehicle this Morning? Here’s Why
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Are you among the many Minnesotans who went outside Monday morning to find your vehicle was more dirty and dusty than usual?
Here's the explanation from the Minnesota Climatology Office. They say dust from the drought across Kansas and Nebraska was brought northeastward on strong winds on Sunday.
The few drops of rain that fell picked up this dust and made a bit of a mess on vehicles early on Monday.
Get our free mobile app
Here in St. Cloud we only officially had .02 of an inch of rain late Sunday night, and then another .05 of an inch of rain early Monday morning. Not a lot of rain, but just enough to bring with it a lot of dirt.
This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer
The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."