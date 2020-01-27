Fight At Tech High School Under Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- Several students are facing consequences as a result of a fight at Tech High School last week.

St. Cloud Police were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a fight in the school. Police say the fight was a result of an on-going dispute between two male students, which escalated to a fight involving 5-7 other students.

When officers arrived the fight was over. School staff had separated the students before officers could respond.

Police say no weapons were involved and this is an active investigation in which school administration will continue to review.

School officials say all students directly involved in the fight have been removed from school pending the investigation's outcome.

Future charges will be determined based on what occurred.