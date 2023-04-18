Report: Americans Will Pay $78B in Gasoline Taxes in 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- On this tax day Gas Buddy has released a report on how much we're paying on gasoline taxes.

They say Americans will pay an estimated $78 billion in gas taxes this year. Federal, state and local taxes on gasoline amount to about $215 million every day.

On average, there are 38.7 cents in taxes on every gallon sold. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents on every gallon. The state tax varies from state to state. Minnesota's gas tax is 28.5 cents.

Motorists spend some $483 billion on federal gasoline taxes every week, or $25 billion a year, while state taxes amount to $145 million a day, totaling $53 billion a year.

Get our free mobile app

If officials wanted to raise the gas tax by just a penny it would raise consumers' tax bill by $2.75 billion a year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES