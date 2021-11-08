Federal Infrastructure Bill Invests $5 Billion in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House on Friday will mean more than $5 billion in investments in Minnesota.

Political Insider Blois Olson says the money will be used to improve things like roads, bridges, broadband, and public transit.

It's going to be billions of dollars in infrastructure in Minnesota from roads to sewers, other projects, throughout the state. It'll start a process by which municipalities, counties, will see if they qualify for some of this money to be distributed by the state.

Olson says the money will be spread out over the next 10 years.

The House passed the Senate's version of the bill so now it goes to the President's desk for his signature.

Congressman Tom Emmer and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach both voted against the bill.

