State Patrol: Deadly Single Vehicle Crash Near Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Willmar.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the preliminary information is a truck with its dump box up struck a railroad overpass. The driver of the truck, a 67-year-old Spicer man, died.

The State Patrol says he was not wearing his seat belt.

The incident happened on northbound Highway 71 near Highway 12 at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation and more information is expected to be released later.

