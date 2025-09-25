Motorcycle Rider Dies in Sauk Centre Township Collision

SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a straight truck and a motorcycle on Thursday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township just before 9:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was stopped in the eastbound lane of Highway 28, waiting to turn north onto Highway 71. A motorcycle was behind the pickup when troopers say a straight truck driven by 32-year-old Ramon Garcia Rangel of St. Paul rear-ended the motorcycle.

The truck pushed the bike into the pickup, killing the motorcycle rider.

Garcia Rangel and the pickup driver, 22-year-old Dayton Kasten-Jensen of Alexandria, were not hurt.

The name of the Glenwood man killed in the crash will be released at Noon Friday.

