Motorcycle Rider Dies in Sauk Centre Township Collision
SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a straight truck and a motorcycle on Thursday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township just before 9:00 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was stopped in the eastbound lane of Highway 28, waiting to turn north onto Highway 71. A motorcycle was behind the pickup when troopers say a straight truck driven by 32-year-old Ramon Garcia Rangel of St. Paul rear-ended the motorcycle.
The truck pushed the bike into the pickup, killing the motorcycle rider.
Garcia Rangel and the pickup driver, 22-year-old Dayton Kasten-Jensen of Alexandria, were not hurt.
The name of the Glenwood man killed in the crash will be released at Noon Friday.
