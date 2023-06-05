Fatal Crash Near Sauk Centre Sunday Morning

Sarah Mueller, WJON

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash northwest of Sauk Centre early Sunday morning has claimed the life of the driver.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a car rollover and an unconscious man lying in the road at about 1:30 Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and Sauk Centre officers arrived at the 43000 block of County Road 17 in Sauk Centre township to find a 2012 GMC Terrain SUV in the ditch that had rolled several times. 24-year-old Collin Flynn of Detroit Lakes was lying in the roadway unresponsive.

Flynn was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

