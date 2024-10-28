Fatal Crash in Morrison County

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Highway 10 near Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was pulling a fish house eastbound on Highway 10, while a motorcycle was also heading east and rear-ended the fish house. The rider was thrown from the bike and struck a median pillar.

After the initial crash, a third vehicle also going east struck the motorcycle.

The 27-year-old man from Sauk Rapids on the motorcycle died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup was a 46-year-old man from Rice. The driver of the third vehicle was a 34-year-old woman from Royalton. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

