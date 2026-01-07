Highway 7 Collision Leaves One Dead And Another Unharmed
WINSTED (WJON News) -- One person was killed in a head-on collision.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 in McLeod County. A semi was traveling east while a car was traveling west when they collided head-on near Winsted.
The driver of the car, 63-year-old Melinda Koosman of Buffalo, died in the crash. The semi driver, 49-year-old William Dullinger of Oakdale, was not hurt. The highway was snow and ice-covered.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Winsted Police Department, McLeod County Sheriff's Office, and Lester Prairie Fire Department.
