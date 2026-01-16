A “Super Greens” dietary supplement linked to 45 Salmonella cases in 21 states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Live It Up Super Greens powder was distributed nationwide through Walmart and was also available online through eBay and Amazon.

The U.S.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was made aware of an outbreak of Salmonella in August of last year and traced the outbreak through cases ending in late December. In total, the 45 cases resulted in 12 reported hospitalizations and no deaths. Officials say nearly 75% of those responding to a questionnaire claimed to have used the powder before getting sick.

Officials with the FDA say Salmonella illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

If you have purchased this product, you’re asked to throw whatever remains away. You’re also asked to thoroughly clean any surfaces that may have come in contact with the powder.

On January 15, 2026, Superfoods, Inc. recalled all Live it Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powder with expiration dates from 08/2026 to 01/2028.

The recall includes the following products:

Live it Up Super Greens, NET WT 8.5OZ (240g), with UPC 860013190804

Live it Up Super Greens, 30 – 0.28oz (8g) sticks, NET WT. 8.47 oz (240g) with UPC 850077468063

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, NET WT 8.5OZ (240g), with UPC 860013190811

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 30 – 0.32oz (9g) Sticks, NET WT. 9.52oz (270g), with UPC 850077468070

If you believe you have become ill due to this product, you’re also asked to contact your medical professionals to help the FDA trace the illness. That investigation is ongoing.