Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- The United States Supreme Court has ruled against the tariffs the Trump Administration has had in place for the last year.

Get our free mobile app

Phil Kronebusch is a Political Science Professor at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University. He says the Trump Administration was using a 1977 law called "The International Emergency Economic Powers Act", which gives Presidents the power to impose trade embargoes on countries, but does not mention tariffs.

The Supreme Court said the Constitution is clear that a tariff is a tax and Congress has the authority to assess taxes. So, President Trump exceeded his constitutional authority and interfered with Congress's constitutional authority to impose these tariffs.

The ruling was 6-to-3 against the tariffs, with some Republican appointees ruling against Trump.

Kronebusch says now companies may be eligible to receive refunds for the tariffs they've already paid.

The federal government has collected a lot of money, and Trump has even offered the possibility that Americans would get some sort of bonus check. But that money may be going to refund the tariffs already collected.

A recent report from the Federal Reserve in New York said American companies and consumers paid 90 percent of the tariffs imposed.

Read More: The Economic Burden Of Increased Tariffs On U.S. Households |

The average household saw about a $1,000 to $1,500 increase in expenses due to the tariffs.

The Main Street Alliance's national Tariff Impact Survey found:

81.5% of small businesses raised prices to offset tariff costs

of small businesses raised prices to offset tariff costs 31.5% anticipated layoffs

anticipated layoffs 41.7% delayed expansion

delayed expansion Only 14.6% could realistically shift production to the United States

Farmers for Free Trade today released the following statement:

"Today's Supreme Court decision is an important step toward restoring predictability and the rule of law in American trade policy. Tariffs imposed under IEEPA have been devastating for American farmers, driving up costs for inputs like fertilizer, equipment, and parts while triggering retaliatory tariffs that cut off critical export markets. Farmers have been caught in the crossfire, paying more for what they need while losing access to the customers they depend on.

Minnesota Democrats are cheering the U-S Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Trump administration's tariffs. Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement, “The Supreme Court finally affirmed what I have been saying for a year: President Trump's reckless tariffs- which are costing families, farmers, and small businesses - are illegal."

Congresswoman Angie Craig said, "Tariffs have wreaked havoc on the American economy by driving up the price of everyday goods for hardworking Americans and businesses."

G-O-P Congressman Tom Emmer said on social media, "President Trump and House Republicans will continue to fight for our nation’s farmers, manufacturers, and workers through the president’s America First agenda."