The changes in weather in Central Minnesota has caused some issues for ice anglers. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says the freeze and thaw has led to ice shifting, ice heaves and locations on lakes opening up. Schmitt says there were reported cases where permanent fish houses in the southern and western portions of the state fell through. He says there have been reports of holes opening on Big Stone Lake in western Minnesota near Ortonville.

Ice Conditions

Schmitt encourages ice anglers to check with resorts, when possible, before going out onto lakes, because they check the ice conditions everyday. Glen says he's still comfortable taking his ATV on area lakes but isn't using his pickup. He believes we didn't lose any ice in the last week but didn't make any ice.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

The Bite

The bite has been adversely affected by the weather too. Schmitt says walleye fishing is still good on Red Lake and Mille Lacs while the bite in Central Minnesota is average. He suggests using a dead stick, bobber lines, and a hook and a minnow. Schmitt indicates crappie fishing has been great everywhere in the local area. He says low light periods are the best times to find fish. Schmitt has also had recent success fishing blue gills along weed lines and in deeper basins. He prefers pan fishing right now.

Forward Facing Sonar

The Minnesota DNR is likely to change walleye limits in the state from 6 to 4. Schmitt says they've been talking about it for awhile and there appears to be momentum to do this. He believes the reason they are doing this is proactive due to new forward facing sonar technology, which makes it a lot easier to catch walleye. Schmitt says the DNR is still in the comment period through March 5 and if a change is made it won't take effect until 2027. He believes omni sonar will make forward facing sonar obsolete in a couple years.

Trout Opener

The trout fishing season opens in Minnesota Saturday. Schmitt says we have some really good trout fishing opportunities in the state. He says locations in northern and northeastern Minnesota are great for trout fishing. Schmitt says there are great mine pits in the Crosby area that have a lot of trout. He says trout are fun to fish through the ice despite trout fishing not getting a ton of attention.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.